Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 16 (ANI): Additional Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (Armed) Anand Jain flagged off the 'Run for Fun - Jammu Marathon-2025' from Gulshan Ground, Jammu, on Sunday.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of around 3,000 people, including youth, fitness enthusiasts, and local residents.

Speaking on the occasion, ADGP Anand Jain highlighted the primary goal of the marathon. "Jammu and Kashmir Police has organized the Jammu Marathon, and around 3000 people have participated in it. The marathon aims to spread the message that youth should stay away from drugs and spend their time for education and fitness," Jain said.

The event, part of the ongoing efforts to promote wellness and discourage substance abuse, brought together individuals from all walks of life to raise awareness about the importance of fitness.

Meanwhile, The Indian Army has initiated a free coaching program for students in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir to prepare for the Sainik School Entrance Exam.

This initiative aims to provide equal opportunities to students in far-flung regions, offering both offline and online classes.

The program has garnered praise from the students, who appreciated it and said it would provide a great opportunity for them.

Neetu Devi, a local, shared her gratitude: "We came to know that students are getting free coaching for Sainik School. So we enrolled our child here. Students are getting all types of facilities including food, online classes, and offline classes. We are very happy that the Army is taking care of our children and want to thank them for their efforts."

Mohammad Ayaan Naik, a local student, expressed his appreciation for the program, "The Indian Army has given opportunity to all the students that is free of cost. Both offline and online classes are available. The online coaching is done from Delhi through the Defence Academy. The teaching staff is very nice, and the hostel facilities are great. I aim to pass the Sainik School entrance exam and become a good Indian Army Officer so that I can serve my nation."

Surjit Singh, another local, said, "As soon as we got the news, we informed everyone including our neighbours. When we reached, we saw the facilities are great. We couldn't believe that such a camp has been set up in a far-flung area. We want to see students qualify for NDA and CDS exams. This is a golden opportunity and students should not miss this." (ANI)

