Kolkata, March 16: The Kolkata Fatafat Result for March 16, 2025, will be released in multiple rounds, starting from 10 AM, with updates every 90 minutes. The Kolkata Fatafat Lottery, also known as the Kolkata FF Lottery, is a highly popular betting game in Kolkata, where participants eagerly check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart to see the winning numbers. Check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) for March 16 below.

Following a Satta Matka-style format, players select numbers and place bets across eight daily rounds (bazis), increasing their chances of winning. For real-time updates on Kolkata FF Result Chart, players can visit kolkataff.com or kolkataff.in. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for March 16, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM Closed - - - Closed - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

While the game offers an exciting opportunity for entertainment and potential winnings, players are advised to understand the game’s mechanics and adopt strategies to improve their chances. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

However, caution is advised due to the financial risks involved. Participants should be mindful of legalities related to gambling in their respective regions and play responsibly to avoid any potential pitfalls.

