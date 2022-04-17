Srinagar, Apr 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 12 fresh Covid cases in a day taking the infection tally to 4,53,941 while no death due to the disease was reported, officials said on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, three were from Jammu and nine from the Kashmir division of the Union territory, they said.

Eighteen of the total 20 districts in the Union territory did not report any fresh cases. Srinagar district recorded the highest of nine cases.

The Union territory currently has 75 active Covid cases while 4,49,115 people have so far recovered from the disease, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to Covid stood at 4,751 with no new death reported in a day.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since Saturday evening.

