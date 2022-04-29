Srinagar, Apr 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded four fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infected people to 4,54,032, while no death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, one was from Jammu and three from Kashmir division of the Union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of two cases.

There are 65 active cases in the Union territory, while the number of recovered patients is 4,49,216, officials said.

The death toll stands at 4,751.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

