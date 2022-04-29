New Delhi, April 29: India's peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day touched the all-time high of 207.11 GW on Friday amid ongoing heatwave sweeping through vast swathes of the country increasing demand for electricity. "The maximum All India demand met (peak supply) touched 207111 MW at 14:50hrs today, an all time high so far," the Ministry of Power said in a tweet on Friday.

The peak power demand had touched record level of 204.65 GW on Thursday. The peak power shortage on Thursday was 10.77 GW. On Tuesday, the maximum all India power demand met or the highest supply in a day was at the record level 201.06 GW. The peak power supply on Tuesday had surpassed last year's maximum demand met of 200.53 GW on 7th July, 2021.

However, the power demand surpassed the supply as there was a deficit of 8.22 GW on Tuesday, according to the official data. Similarly, there was unmet power demand of 10.29 GW on Wednesday even as the highest supply on that day was at 200.65 GW. Weather Forecast: Heatwave Conditions to Continue for Next 5 Days Over Northwest, Central India; Rainfall in Northeast, Says IMD.

The demand for power is expected to rise further in coming days as the weather department has predicted that heatwave sweeping through the country will intensify.

In the month of March this year, the growth in energy demand has been around 8.9 per cent as per the ministry's statement. Further, it stated that the demand is expected to reach about 215-220 GW in months of May-June, the ministry had stated.

