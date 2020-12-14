Srinagar, Dec 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 246 fresh cases, while three more deaths pushed the death toll to 1,802, officials said.

The union territory's infection tally has reached 1,16,254, of which 4,558 patients are undergoing treatment.

Of the fresh cases, 120 were from Kashmir and 126 from Jammu division, they said.

The officials said Jammu recorded the highest of 87 cases, followed by 58 in Srinagar district.

The number of active cases dropped to 4,558 in the union territory as 387 more patients recovered from the infection. so far, 1,09,894 patients have recovered, the officials said.

The union territory reported three more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours – two from Jammu and one from Kashmir region.

