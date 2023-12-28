New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): A Jammu-bound Vistara flight returned to Srinagar on Thursday afternoon due to bad weather conditions in Jammu, the airline said.

The flight UK611 from Srinagar to Jammu returned to Srinagar due to poor weather at Jammu airport.

"Flight UK611 from Srinagar to Jammu (SXR-IXJ) has returned to Srinagar (SXR) due to bad weather at Jammu airport and is expected to arrive in Srinagar at 1630 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates," Vistara Airlines posted on X.

