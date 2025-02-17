Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) District Magistrate of Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, on Monday ordered the mandatory installation of CCTV cameras at key establishments, including banks, ATMs and educational institutions, to enhance public security, an official spokesman said.

The directive, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), aims to improve surveillance through technology, the spokesman added.

He stated that the order applies to banking and financial institutions, business establishments, and public spaces with high footfall. These include banks, ATMs, jewellery shops, petrol pumps, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, cinemas, liquor shops, educational institutions, places of worship, transportation hubs, hospitals, and offices.

The spokesman said that establishments and market associations have been asked to install CCTV cameras within two weeks, covering entry and exit points up to 40 meters.

The systems are required to operate continuously with power backup, maintain a resolution of at least 1920x1080, and store footage for 30 days.

He added that CCTV footage must be provided to law enforcement agencies when requested, and any suspicious activity observed should be reported to the local Station House Officer (SHO).

The order takes effect on February 17 for an initial period of eight weeks, with the possibility of extensions or modifications. Non-compliance will be subject to legal action under Section 223 of the BNS, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, police in Samba district on Monday registered a dozen FIRs against house or landowners for failing to provide details of tenants.

The FIRs were registered during a verification drive conducted by the police to check on outsiders staying as tenants and domestic helpers.

During the drive, four cases were registered at Police Station Samba, three cases each at Police Bari Brahmana and Police Station Ramgarh, and one case each at Police Station Vijaypur and Police Station Ghagwal under relevant sections of the BNS, a police spokesman said.

The District Magistrate of Samba has ordered police verification of tenants, and despite the orders, the individuals booked failed to have their tenants verified by the police, he added.

