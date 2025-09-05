Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): Following the heavy rainfall, the 270-kilometre-long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remain closed due to landslides at Udhampur on Thursday.

Due to the incessant rainfall, a series of landslides occurred near the Thard area in Udhampur; as a result, the highway got blocked, thus severing the critical land link to the Kashmir Valley.

However, the operation to clear the debris has been initiated. Currently, the efforts to reopen the route are underway.

Meanwhile, responding to the ongoing flood-like situation, Srinagar Police, in close coordination with SDRF, had initiated an evacuation and relocation plan, which aims to safeguard the lives and well-being of affected citizens.

According to an official release, nearly 200 families and individuals have been evacuated and relocated from severely impacted areas.

However, in the Jammu region, the situation continues to be critical, as the Tawi River continues to flow in full spate, while in Reasi, due to heavy rainfall, the gates of Salal Dam have been opened due to the increase in the water levels of the Chenab River. In Rajouri, incessant downpours have led to flood-like conditions, forcing authorities to remain on high alert.

In many parts of the Union territory, the Regional Meteorological Centre while anticipating the possibility of heavy rainfall, had issued an orange alert for Samba, Kathua, Budgam, Shopian, Kulgam, Bandipora, Baramulla, Pulwama and Ganderbal. Additionally, the yellow alert has also been issued for Anantnag, Srinagar and Kupwara districts for the day.

But for the other parts of the country, IMD has predicted that Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Uttarakhand during September 3-9; in Haryana, Chandigarh on September 4 and 9. As per IMD, West Rajasthan is likely to witness isolated very heavy rainfall from September 6 to 7. (ANI).

