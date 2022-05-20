Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 (ANI): One labourer has been killed, while nine others are feared to be trapped under the debris of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district which collapsed last night, District Development Commissioner Mussarat Islam informed on Friday.

Islam also informed that three injured were evacuated yesterday.

Speaking with ANI, Islam said, "A body recovered while nine are still trapped under the debris at the Jammu tunnel collapse site. Three injured evacuated yesterday."

National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Quick response team (QRT), and the Indian Army are deployed at the site for search and rescue operations.

Jammu and Kashmir Leutient Governor Manoj Sinha took stock of the rescue operation and the overall situation at the tunnel collapse site in Ramban, Jammu through a video call to Ramban District Development Commissioner Mussarat Islam.

Last night, a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban.

The missing people have been identified as Jadav Roy (23), Gautam Roy (22), Sudhir Roy (31), Dipak Roy (33), Parimal Roy (38) all from West Bengal, Shiva Chowhn (26) from Assam, Nawaraj Chowdhury (26) from Nepal, Muzaffar (38) and Israt (30) from Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

