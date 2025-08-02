Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 2 (ANI): Jammu city has made a significant improvement in its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Awards, leaping from the 248th position last year to 42nd place in the 3-10 lakh population category. Now, the city administration aims to break into the top 10 and eventually secure a spot in the top three.

Devansh Yadav, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, told ANI that focusing on people's participation in the cleanliness drive is a key aspect of the administration's endeavour to make the city cleaner and greener.

"I want to thank all the residents of Jammu city. In previous years, Jammu was ranked between 250 and 300 in the Swachh Survekshan rankings. This time, our ranking has leapt to 42. Now, the challenge ahead is to break into the top 10 and eventually the top three," Devansh Yadav told ANI.

He said that Jammu will replicate the best practices of top-performing cities in the Swachh Survekshan rankings.

"If we look at top-performing cities like Indore, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow, there are many best practices we can replicate here. Our focus is on people's participation. We must involve residents in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to make Jammu greener and cleaner," he said.

He said that implementing an effective waste processing mechanism and holding accountable those responsible for waste disposal helped the city improve its ranking.

"First, we implemented an effective waste processing system. We are now converting food waste from hotels and restaurants into compost. All our vehicles are GPS-enabled, and we monitor them online. We have also ensured accountability among sanitation workers by using a face-recognition app for attendance and salary payments," he said.

"Additionally, we are building a team of Swachhata Ambassadors, with over 100 participants, including media professionals and college students. Together with public support, we can achieve even greater success," he said.

In the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, Jammu has also been named as one of the "Promising Swachh Shehars."

The Jammu Municipal Corporation also earned the prestigious Garbage Free City (GFC) 3-star rating, secured the ODF++ certification and 42nd ranking among the top 100 cities in India in the category of 3-10 lakh population. (ANI)

