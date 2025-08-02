Mumbai, August 2: Lottery players of the Bodoland lottery are looking forward to today's lucky draws as the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for Saturday, August 2, will be announced soon. If you're taking part in the Bodoland lottery and wondering where to check today's results and winning numbers, then you have come to the right place. The Bodoland lottery of Saturday (August 2) will be declared at bodolotteries.com. It must be noted that Assam State Lottery results and its winning numbers are published thrice a day - 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM.

Do you know that the Bodoland Lottery Department organises the Bodoland lottery under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)? The Bodoland lottery, also known as the Assam State lottery, is one of the anticipated lotteries in Assam. Participants can access the Bodoland lottery results by visiting the website mentioned above. They can also click here to check and download the winners' list and learn about the winning ticket numbers for Saturday's lucky draw.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Lottery enthusiasts taking part in today's Bodoland lottery can check the results and the winners' list and find ticket numbers by visiting the website mentioned above. Lottery players can also check and confirm the winning numbers of the August 2 lucky draw by clicking here. Bodoland lottery results (Assam State Lottery) are announced three times a day - first time at 12 PM, second time at 3 PM, and third time at 7 PM. Bodoland lottery is played in the Bodoland Territorial Region, an autonomous division in Assam.

It is also a proposed state in northeast India. The Bodoland lottery has popular games such as Deer, Rosa, Day Thangam, Singam, Evening Thangam, and Kuil. That said, lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Assam, where the Bodoland lottery is completely legal and authorised by the Assam state government under BTC.

