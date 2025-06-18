Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], June 18 (ANI): Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Bihar and said that the people of the state should question why the BJP is seeking support without delivering benefits in return.

Speaking to mediapersons on PM Modi's scheduled visit, Prashant Kishor said, "Crowds are being gathered from all districts at the expense of the poor people of Bihar. Everyone should ask them why they are taking things from us when they are not giving us anything."

On state BJP President Dilip Jaiswal's remarks on him for using fake social media accounts, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor said, "Dilip Jaiswal does not know anything about social media... The account he is talking about has been used by two people from the BJP since 2016. He doesn't even understand that this is not a page of the BJP but a Facebook group where anyone can go and write anything. People from the BJP, RJD and Jan Suraaj go and post stuff there. He should go with the DGP and check. If anything is wrong, Prashant Kishor will retire from politics."

Earlier in the day, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at PM Modi ahead of his Bihar visit on June 20 and said that he is coming to attend the "National Daamad Aayog" (NDA) meeting.

The former Bihar deputy Chief Minister said that PM Modi is not coming to distribute employment, end poverty, or stop migration, but to "cheat" the people of Bihar once again.

"The Prime Minister will tell what NDA means, he is coming for the meeting of the 'National Damaad Aayog' and to give best wishes. The Prime Minister is coming, so I wonder whether he will welcome the three sons-in-law on the stage by garlanding them. I question whether Santosh Majhi will garland the Prime Minister, Ashok Chaudhary's son-in-law, or Chirag Paswan's brother-in-law. The Prime Minister is not coming to distribute employment, end poverty, or stop migration, but to cheat again. He is coming to give a long speech, to abuse us", Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Patna.

The RJD leader also attacked the Bihar government and asked how many people in it belong to the "RSS" quota.

Taking a jibe at JDU leaders Ashok Choudhary and Sanjay Jha, Tejashwi Yadav called them "Bhuja Party" people.

The former Bihar deputy CM alleged that these people don't want Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, to enter politics despite his interest.

"These 'Bhuja Party' people have God's blessing for them to be in such a condition. Sanjay Jha has fixed his children, Ashok Chaudhary has fixed his children, and Deepak Ji has fixed his wife. Nishant Kumar Ji wants to come into politics, but the 'Bhuja Party' people feel uncomfortable with him and do not want to let him come into politics. They are using the Chief Minister because he is in an unconscious state; this is a big thing. These 'Bhuja Party' people have set their relatives, sons-in-law", Tejashwi Yadav said. (ANI)

