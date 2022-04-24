Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): Praising Poll strategist Prashant Kishor qualities, president of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh and son of a former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Amit Jogi told media persons on Saturday that Prashant Kishor might prove a lifeline to the Congress party in the upcoming election in 2024.

"There is still so much talent and leadership in the Congress, which the party is not been using wisely," said Jogi.

"If no one is willing to accept Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister, then someone else should be given a chance," he added.

The son of a former state (Chhattisgarh) Chief Minister Ajit Jogi also said that he does not agree with PM Narendra Modi's remark about the existence of two types of people- patriots and family devotees- in the country.

"There are certain patriots in the Congress party too, who have parted their ways from family devotion. Those people should be brought forward," he said.

Expressing confidence in Prashant Kishor, he said that he (Kishor) is a business person, who can accomplish a 1 Rupee task for 10 Rupees.

Alleging the government of Chhattisgarh as the ATM of Congress, he said that the people of the state are furious because of the excessive corruption in the state.

"Earlier, despite ruling for 15 years in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could not win even 15 seats (in 2018 assembly elections) because of the immense corruption during Raman government," he said.

According to Jogi, during the tenure of PM Modi, the BJP could not perform as bad as it did in Chhattisgarh.

Although both the Congress and BJP have done a lot of corruption in the state, the BJP is still silent on the issue despite being the opposition. (ANI)

