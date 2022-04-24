Mumbai, April 24: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man who was arrested on charges of sodomy allegedly died in police custody on Friday. Police officials said that the accused identified as Arjun Vadmani was in the custody of Shivaji Nagar police when the alleged incident took place.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the Crime Branch has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter. On April 19, Vadmani was arrested on charges of sodomising a mentally-challenged person, a police officer said.

Post this, he was produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody till April 25. Since then, the accused was kept in the lock-up at the Shivaji Nagar police station. Mumbai: Google Maps, BMC Collaborate To Provide Citizens With Real-Time Updates on Road Closures, Diversions in City.

"On Friday, between 9.30-10.30 am, the accused told a constable that he was feeling unwell. He then fell unconscious and was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital… At the hospital, he was declared brought dead on arrival," the officer added.

Following this, the cops called the family members of the deceased person and registered a case of accidental death report. DCP (Zone VI) K Upadhyay said, "As per procedure, the Crime Branch will probe the death."

Sources from the police said that the deceased was addicted to alcohol. Since he did not get to drink in the last two days, the accused complained of feeling unwell.

A family member of Vadmani said, "We want to know the reason behind the death. A proper investigation should be conducted." An officer privy to the investigation said that they are awaiting the postmortem report in order to get clarity on the cause of death.

"The case papers will be transferred to the Crime Branch, which will start recording statements of Shivaji Nagar police station officers. A team will also go through the footage of CCTV cameras installed at the police station," the officer added.

