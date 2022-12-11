Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 11 (ANI): A two-day-long Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan festival, organized by the Indian army with support from District Administration at Shopian Batapora Stadium in South Kashmir, culminated on Sunday leaving behind memories and messages for youngsters.

The Youth centric event namely the Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan festival witnessed the participation of huge crowds from nearby and adjoining areas of the district.

The two-day festival is believed to engage Kashmiri youths, who are under the influence of drugs.

The Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya and Commanding Officer 15 Garhwal Rifles Ashutosh Thapliyal inaugurated the festival by releasing pigeons in the air.

Speaking on occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that the aim of organizing such festivals is to connect people together, especially youth.

"The youth is the future of Kashmir. You also know that today people below 30 to 40 years want to see a peaceful Kashmir in the future. According to my experience over the last two years, people are pro-actively supporting the administration," Shopian DC, Sachin Kumar Vaishya said.

"From these types of programs, the gap between youths and administration in Kashmir will be reduced. and will help to create a better environment," he added.

However, according to the locals, events like Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan will help in engaging the youths who are under the influence of drugs.

"The people who participated in the event showed that the Shopian district is full of talent. Drug abuse in Kashmir valley is rising especially among youths, with these programs these cases can be reduced and the Valley can be saved," Nasir a local said.

"I want to thank the Indian Army, the organizers of this event because the young generation is under influence of the drug instead it is better to engage the students with these types of programs," another local Yasir said.

The event proved to be beneficial for the youths as well as the artists, involved in the program too.

"It is beneficial for youth as well as the artists. Our employment is attached to these types of events. I urge the tourism department to organize more such events," Shiza, a singer said.

Notably, the musical bands centre staged the event and attracted the locals towards this festival and songs sung by the bands brought warmth in Kashmir's freezing temperatures and entertained the crowd with their melodious and energetic performances.

Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan, the festival was celebrated by Shopian to encourage tourism and to preserve protect and revive the uniqueness and richness of the Kashmiri heritage.

The festival was also aimed at promoting Kashmiri culture, handicrafts and cuisine. Students and local residents from various areas of areas participated in the festival. At this festival, various departments installed stalls like agriculture, horticulture, Veterinary etc. Free medical camp in which doctors from army and government hospitals also gave free checkups and medicines to visitors. (ANI)

