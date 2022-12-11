Mumbai, December 11: In a major breakthrough, Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested a 1992 riot-accused, who had been on the run for the last 18 years.

The accused was identified as Tabraiz Azim Khan, aged 47. Mumbai Police Arrest Food Delivery Boy With 91 Bottles of Cough Syrup.

He was arrested by Dindoshi Police near the bus depot in Dindoshi. An accused in the 1992 riots, Tabraiz was declared absconding by the court. The police had been on the lookout for him eversince.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)