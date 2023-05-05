Amritsar, May 5 (PTI) Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday said legendary warrior Jassa Singh Ramgarhia was a great Sikh hero who set an example for the community.

He said Ramgarhia has an eminent place in Sikh history and his life is a source of inspiration. He said the Sikh community is facing big challenges today and there is a need to take guidance from the pages of history.

Also Read | Germany Considers Electricity Price Cap to Support Industry.

During a congregation organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on the 300th birth anniversary of the 18th-century Sikh general, several speakers emphasised the need for 'panthic' (community) unity.

The jathedar of the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs said it is necessary for different Sikh factions and organisations to unite on one platform.

Also Read | France National Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Set To Attend Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on July 14 in Paris, Here’s Why His Attendance Is Significant for Indo-French Ties.

“Mutual differences and interests have to be abandoned for the sake of Sikh existence, integrity, principles, maryada (code of conduct), and the progress of the community. If the community stays united, differences and challenges cannot spoil anything,” he said.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Sikh community has always been the guardian of truth and the life of legendary Sikh warriors is also a guide for the coming generations.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said many forces are engaged to divide the Sikhs today, to counter them strengthening the panthic organisations is needed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)