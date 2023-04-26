Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday lashed out at Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress and said that BJP will get a majority in the state again while JDS stronghold in Old Mysore will be shattered and Congress seats will be reduced.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Kateel said, "BJP is making efforts to win more seats in Old Mysore, a JDS stronghold. A lot of publicity work is being done and BJP is also calling star campaigners."

He said, "Congress will not even win 80 seats in this assembly election."

He said, "BJP will come to power with a majority. The enthusiasm of the workers has been boosted by the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and other important people. This will give a victory."

Appreciating the double-engine government, he said, "75 new faces have been allowed in BJP this time. Tickets are given to ordinary workers. The achievements of the double-engine government have reached the people."

"BJP has given justice even in the reservation. However, Congress is doing politics in the name of caste. The Veerashaivas divided the Lingayats. Siddaramaiah has spoken badly about the Lingayat community, he is doing politics of appeasement," added Kateel.

He also informed about PM Modi's interaction with workers scheduled on April 27.

Kateel said, "PM Modi will interact with 50 lakh workers on April 27. He will give motivation to the workers."

Answering a question of whether the BJP is in turmoil because Jagdish Shettar left the BJP, Kateel said, "Hubballi is the hub of dozens of regions. So all the leaders are coming here and not because of Shettar. Modi is not coming to the central constituency because BJP is weak. Modi ji will come here as he has come to other regions. We have not worked to please a community. We will give justice to all communities".

Kateel also responded to the allegations stating that BL Santosh was the reason why Shettar lost the ticket and mentioned it as a collective decision.

"Shettar knows that one's decision is not final in our party, it was a collective decision. None of those who rebelled from the BJP won," he said.

He said that the fate of Jagdish Shettar, who has left the party after holding many positions, will be decided on May 13 and said that they have accepted all 224 constituencies as a challenge.

"Jagdish Shettar's fate will be decided on May 13 and we have accepted all 224 constituencies as a challenge," he said.

Shettar became the second senior leader from the Lingayat community to leave the ruling BJP and join Congress in less than a week. Earlier, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi joined the Congress.

BJP has fielded Mahesh Tenginkai against Shettar for the seat in the upcoming polls. The 224-seat Assembly polls are slated to take place in a single phase on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13. (ANI)

