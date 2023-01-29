New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Delhi State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is organising a 5-day 'Jeevan Vidya Shivir' for the teachers of Delhi government schools at Thyagaraja stadium.

Nearly 4,000 teachers from Delhi government schools are expected to participate in this workshop between January 28 to February 1.

According to official statement, Jeevan Vidya Shivir is a co-existence workshop based on the Coexistential philosophy of A Nagraj. It is a proposal to understand all of Life and provides comprehensive clarity on all aspects of Reality and the Human Being. It provides resolutions for our multidimensional dichotomies and problems -via awareness and consciousness development. It offers a new direction for humans to live wholesome, coherent and meaningful lives.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia participated in the workshop on Saturday and addressed the participant teachers.

While addressing the teachers Sisodia said, "Many good things are being done in the current education system, but there are still many flaws in it. We need to pay attention to every small issue to improve education in our schools. It is these small flaws that become an obstacle in the way of progress."

These 5-day Jeevan Vidya Shivir, he said will help teachers in building their capacity to find those gaps present in the education system and fill them.

"We need to understand why such an event for teacher training is being organised. Why is there a need for Jeevan Vidya Shivir for our teachers and our education department? We all are working hard to develop some kind of professional abilities in the children. Along with this we also want them to be good human beings in the future. How can these two things be brought together? This is the main aim of this 5-day workshop," added Delhy Deputy CM.

Sisodia further said the education system has started guaranteeing that department will make children excellent professionals but cannot guarantee that they will be better human beings who will do good to society. "This camp will help Delhi government school teachers to find the answer to this question- How can we guarantee that our Delhi government school children will become good human beings?" he said.

Sisodia said this is also an opportunity for the teachers to assess how the education which they have received has helped them become good professionals as well as good human beings.

If teachers will be able to do this, then they will get successful in connecting the dots and guiding the students better. They will be able to help their students to become better human beings who will then serve the nation as well as society wholeheartedly, he said. (ANI)

