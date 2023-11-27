Godda (Jharkhand) [India], November 27: A 46-year-old man was killed allegedly after being hit by a truck laden with LPG cylinders in Jharkhand's Godda on Sunday, police said.

The truck driver attempted to flee the scene after hitting the motorcyclist and ended up overturning the vehicle on the Godda-Lalmatiya road area, leaving over half a dozen others injured, they said. Jharkhand Road Accident Video: Five of Family Killed After Car Falls off at Sikatiya Bridge in Deoghar.

Road Accident in Jharkhand's Godda

VIDEO | Casualties feared after a truck loaded with LPG cylinders overturned at Sido Kanhu Chowk in Godda, Jharkhand, earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/As0Hn57WED — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2023

According to officials, the deceased, identified as 46-year-old Prem Kumar Pawan, a resident of Babhania in the Kolbadda area of the Thakurgangti police station. He was rushed to the Mahagama referral hospital after the accident where he was declared dead.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the truck driver, attempting to flee the scene after hitting a motorcycle near Nunajor Chowk, was travelling at high speed. As a result, the truck driver lost balance over the wheels and ended up overturning the vehicle at a turn, police said.

The truck overturned, causing LPG cylinders to fall and leaving over half a dozen others injured, they said. Jharkhand Road Accident: Six Killed, Three Injured After SUV Falls Into Well in Hazaribag District (See Photo).

The truck driver, Vikas Kumar and helper, Aman Kisku, got trapped and injured in the incident. They had to be rescued by the locals and were later taken to Sadar Hospital in Godda, police said.

Enraged villagers and relatives of the deceased motorcyclist, Prem Kumar Pawan, staged a road blockade on the Lalmatiya-Barahat main road near Lalmatiya, demanding action against the truck driver.

More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)