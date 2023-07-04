Hazaribag, July 4: Six persons were killed and three injured when the SUV in which they were travelling fell into a well in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday afternoon, an official said. Jharkhand Road Accident: Man, His Two Daughters Killed As School Bus Hits Motorcycle in Godda.

The accident took place near Romi village under Padma police station in Hazaribag district when the SUV lost control fell into the roadside well, Hazaribag SP Manoj Ratan Chouthe told PTI.

SUV Fell Into Well in Jharkhand's Romi Village (See Pics):

Jharkhand | 6 dead, 3 injured after a car falls in a well in Hazaribagh. Hazaribagh SP Manoj Ratan Chothe says, “6 people were killed in the accident which took place at around 1: 30 pm near Romi village under Padma Block of Hazaribagh. With the help of local police and… pic.twitter.com/zudSQX7GhV — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

The SP said prima facie it appeared that the SUV met with the accident while trying to save a biker. "The dead included four men, one woman and a child. Their bodies were taken out from the well by a rescue team," the SP said. Two women among three rescued were taken to a hospital.