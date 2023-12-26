Ranchi, Dec 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) qualified assistant teachers, who have been agitating for the past 127 days demanding pay fixation, have decided to keep their protest on hold till January 5 following a discussion with two representatives of the chief minister.

On Tuesday, the teachers under the banner of TET Pass Sahayak Adhyapak Sangharsh Morcha tried to gherao the CM's house but were stopped near Raj Bhavan, officials said.

Later, a two-member delegation led by Jharkhand State Coordination Committee member and JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey met members of the Morcha and assured the teachers to take up their demand before the government.

Pandey told reporters, "I urged the teachers to end their agitation and sought a week's time to discuss their demand with officials concerned. We hope it will lead to a positive outcome."

Morcha chief Jharilal Mahto said, "We have postponed our agitation till January 5 after a discussion with the delegation. If our demands are not met within a week, we will continue the agitation till the 2024 assembly elections."

He said their only demand is to fix the pay scale of around 13,000 teachers who cleared the TET exam.

