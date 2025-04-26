Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): In a major crackdown on terror-linked activities, Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested four individuals, including a woman in Dhanbad with alleged links to banned extremist organisations including Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT), AQIS, and ISIS.

According to a release from the ATS, acting on intelligence inputs, the team recovered illegal arms, electronic devices, and extremist literature during raids on April 26. This marks the first criminal case in India following the recent ban on HuT under the UAPA Act.

The arrested people have been identified as Ghulfam Hasan, Ayan Javed, Shahzad Aalam and Shabnam Parveen.

"On April 26, 2025, based on the facts uncovered from the said intelligence, multiple teams were formed to conduct searches and raids at suspected locations in Dhanbad district. During the raids, the following individuals were arrested. From their possession, two pistols, 12 cartridges, several electronic devices (such as mobile phones, laptops), and a large quantity of documents/books related to banned organisations were recovered. A criminal case has been registered at ATS, Ranchi, and further investigation is underway," the release stated.

The HuT (Hizb ut-Tahrir) was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 by the Government of India on October 10, 2024. This is the first criminal case registered in the country following the ban on this organisation.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Babulal Marandi raised concerns on Saturday over the alleged infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into Jharkhand.

Marandi claimed that 3,000 Muslim children in Chakulia, East Singhbhum, were being issued Aadhaar cards, despite there being no Muslim families in the area.

Taking to the social media platform X, Marandi wrote in Hindi, "Bangladeshi infiltrators are now rapidly settling outside Santhal Pargana in Kolhan as well. In the village of Chakulia in East Singhbhum district, where no Muslim family lives, the making of Aadhar cards for 3,000 Muslim children is a serious threat to the internal security of Jharkhand." (ANI)

