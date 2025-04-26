Hyderabad, April 26: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old student from Hyderabad lost INR 2.6 lakh to cybercriminals while attempting to buy avocados online. Searching for a supplier, the student found a provider based in Vijayawada. However, scammers, posing as representatives of a fruit export business, reached out to him and initiated the fraud.

Initially, the student was asked to transfer money for fuel costs related to the avocado delivery. Trusting their story, he complied. Later, the scammers sent a photo claiming their vehicle had met with an accident and requested more money for repairs. Believing them again, the student made another payment. Online Booking Scams in India: Centre Warns Public About Fake Pilgrim and Tourist Portals Using Deceptive Websites, Social Media Pages and Paid Ads.

The con artists continued to manipulate him, saying they were stopped by traffic police just 10 kilometers away and needed additional funds to resolve the issue. They further won his trust by sending a photo of a cheque as proof that his money would be refunded. Online Fraud: Anonymous Cybercriminal Promises Free Robux Coins, Steals INR 75 Lakh From Delhi Businessman Without OTP or Alert; Here’s How.

Despite some hesitation, the student eventually shared his bank details and continued transferring money. The scammers kept inventing new reasons to demand payments, including avoiding GST by using a third-party intermediary. When the student refused to send further funds, the scammers threatened that the cheque would not be dispatched unless he paid more.

Realising he had been duped after losing INR 2.6 lakh, the student approached the Cybercrime Police and lodged a complaint. An investigation into the fraud is currently underway. Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and verify sellers before making online payments.

