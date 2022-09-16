Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 16 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday called on Governor Ramesh Bais and urged him to clear confusion prevailing in the state over his continuation as an MLA in an office of profit case.

The Chief Minister also submitted a letter demanding a copy of the Election Commission opinion in the office of profit case against him.

Last week, the EC had also sent its opinion to the Jharkhand Governor regarding the disqualification of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA and Chief Minister's brother Basant Soren from the state Assembly under 9A of Representation of People Act, 1951.

In a letter, Soren alleged that due to the spread of news by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) selected leak from Governor's office a confusing and misleading situation has been created in the State government and public which is not good for people and the State.

"As the constitutional head of the state, it is expected that you would play an important role in protecting the Constitution and democracy. As the head of a democratically elected government, the undersigned is committed to the observance of the Constitution and the rule of law," said Soren.

"Therefore, the undersigned requests you to provide a copy of the decision of the Election Commission and an opportunity for a reasonable hearing at the earliest so that the atmosphere of uncertainty, which is dangerous for healthy democracy can be removed soon," he added.

Notably, a political crisis emerged in Jharkhand after a petition by the BJP sought Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case.

The BJP has sought the disqualification of Soren as an MLA. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 5 won the trust vote in the State Assembly.

In February this year, the BJP submitted a memorandum to the state Governor Ramesh Bais seeking disqualification of Soren from the House under Section 9(A) of the Representation of People's Act.

The Governor had forwarded the BJP complaint to the ECI and the poll panel in May had issued a notice to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren won the trust vote in the State Assembly and slammed Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for creating an atmosphere of civil war and riots with the aim to win polls.

Stating that obstacles are being presented before the state government, Soren said in the Assembly, "The manner in which obstacles are being presented before our Government. Three of our MLAs are in Bengal. The onus of poaching (of MLAs) in Bengal lies on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They don't cooperate with the Police going to those states to probe this."

He further said that the conspiracy of the BJP will not succeed as long as the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government is here in the state (governing the state). (ANI)

