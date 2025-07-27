Ranchi, July 27: A shocking incident has come to light from Jharkhand, where a girl was allegedly attacked with petrol by four unidentified individuals in Ranchi ahead of her wedding. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, July 26, at around 1 PM at the victim's residence in Tendartola village, located under the jurisdiction of the Kanke police station. Cops said that four individuals allegedly entered the girl's house and poured petrol on her before fleeing the spot.

According to a report in India Today, the victim was immediately rushed to Kashyap Memorial Hospital. While initial reports suggested a possible acid attack, a medical examination confirmed that petrol was used to attack the girl. Doctors said that the victim sustained injuries to her eyes, with the damage being limited to the outer layer of the cornea. Jharkhand Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped by Boy in Simdega District, Accused Arrested.

They also said that the substance has been cleared and are expecting a full recovery within a day or two. Ranchi SSP and DIG Chandan Sinha confirmed that the incident was a petrol attack and not acid as suspected earlier. Sinhas also said that the injuries were not serious and that the victim has been discharged following treatment. He further said that he is personally supervising the investigation while assuring of arrests soon.

After the incident came to light, Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed the Ranchi police to investigate and ensure the immediate arrest of the accused. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Soren also asked officials to provide appropriate medical care to the victim. "Also, provide better medical facilities to the daughter and inform accordingly," his post read. Jharkhand Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Slits Throat of Teenage Wife for Chatting With Youths in Jamshedpur; Stuffs Her Body in Sack, Dumps in Drain.

It is learnt that the incident took place ahead of the girl's wedding. Meanwhile, police are investigating the matter from all possible angles, including personal motives.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

