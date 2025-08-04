New Delhi, August 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the passing of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, describing him as a "grassroots leader" who dedicated himself to public service with unwavering commitment to the people. Founding patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Shibu Soren's passing was announced by his son, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, on Monday. Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden."

"Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he added. Shibu Soren died at a Delhi hospital at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness. "Respected Guru Dishom has left us all. Today, I have become empty..." wrote Hemant Soren on his X handle in Hindi. The hospital, in its statement, said, "He died after a prolonged illness. He was suffering from a kidney ailment and had also suffered a stroke, a month and a half ago. He was on the life support system for the last month." Shibu Soren Dies: PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Supriya Sule and Others Condole Demise of Former Jharkhand CM.

He had been admitted to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in the national Capital for over a month due to a kidney-related issue. He was under the treatment of Dr A.K. Bhalla, Chairman, Nephrology and a team from Neurology and ICU at the hospital. Popularly addressed as "Guruji" or "Dishom Guru" in his home state, Soren served thrice as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in 2005, 2008-2009, and 2009-2010. His tenures were, however, often short due to political challenges. He was born on January 11, 1944, in Nemra village, then part of Bihar (now in Jharkhand). Shubu Soren belonged to the Santal (Santhal) tribal group. Shibu Soren Dies at 81: ‘Respected Dishom Guruji Has Left Us All’, Hemant Soren’s Tribute to Father and JMM Founder.

'Shibu Soren Was Grassroots Leader'

Shibu Soren formed the Santhal Navyuvak Sangh, an organisation focused on tribal liberation and land rights, when he was 18 years old. In 1972, he cofounded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with A.K. Roy and Binod Bihari Mahato, advocating for a separate Jharkhand state and tribal upliftment and later became the General Secretary of the JMM. He played a pivotal role in the separate state movement, contributing to the eventual formation of Jharkhand in 2000. Over a four-decade career in politics, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served as a Rajya Sabha member for two terms, the second ongoing.

