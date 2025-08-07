Mumbai, August 7: Kapil Raj, a 2009-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and former Joint Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has joined Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) after taking voluntary retirement from government service. Kapil Raj's resignation was accepted by the Ministry of Finance, and he officially retired on July 17, 2025, at the age of 45, citing personal reasons.

According to the Financial Express, Reliance Industries denied commenting on Kapil Raj's joining, with a spokesperson saying, “We don’t comment on individuals joining or leaving.” ‘ED Case Is Truly Strange’: Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Argues in Court in National Herald Case.

Who Is Kapil Raj?

Kapil Raj is best known for his eight-year stint at the ED, where he led several high-profile investigations under the anti-money laundering law. He was the lead officer in politically sensitive cases such as the Delhi excise policy probe involving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and a land scam case linked to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Before his Delhi posting, he also served in the ED’s Mumbai office, where he worked on major financial frauds involving Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, DHFL, and underworld-linked businessman Iqbal Mirchi. EaseMyTrip Issues Statement After ED Raids on Properties Linked to Nishant Pitti, Denies Any Association With Mahadev Online Betting App.

Raj’s move to RIL is part of a growing trend of senior bureaucrats entering the private sector, especially in roles related to compliance and financial regulations. RIL has previously hired former top officials like ex-CBDT Chairman KV Chowdary and tax advisor Dinesh Kanabar, who now serve as Independent Directors on its board. A company spokesperson declined to comment on Raj’s appointment, saying they don’t respond to individual personnel matters.

