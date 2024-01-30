Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 30 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Monday.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister visited Gandhi Bhavan in Ranchi to pay his tributes.

"Bapu's thoughts will always inspire us. Have fought, will fight, have won, will win. Hundreds of salutes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary," Hemant Soren posted on X.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948.

Earlier today, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired a meeting with ministers of his ruling coalition on Tuesday amid allegations by the BJP that the JMM chief was "absconding" to avoid the Enforcement Directorate's probe into an alleged land scam case.

The chief of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) was seen coming out of his residence in Ranchi today ahead of the meeting.

The Chief Minister's Office in Jharkhand released pictures of Soren's meeting with alliance party leaders today.

On Monday, officials from the ED had visited Soren's residence in Delhi to question him. The central agency seized two cars and Rs 36 lakh but did not find the JMM leader.

Following this, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Jharkhand CM was a "bhagoda" (on the run) and that there was a proposal to make Soren's wife Chief Minister of the state.

In a post on X, Dubey said, "Hemant Soren ji has called his own, JMM, Congress and allied MLAs to reach Ranchi with their luggage and bags. According to the information, there is a proposal to make Kalpana Soren ji (Hemant Soren's wife) Chief Minister." (ANI)

