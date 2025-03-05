Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 5 (ANI): In a visit aimed at boosting the force's morale, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General GP Singh on Wednesday met the family of Head Constable Mahima Nand Shukla, who recently succumbed to injuries from an IED blast.

Shukla was critically injured in an explosion near Kamalpost in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on February 11.

The CRPF head constable was undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, where he passed away on February 20.

During his visit, the CRPF chief assured Shukla's family of support, including ensuring proper education for his son and daughter. Singh also emphasised that all necessary assistance would be provided to the family.

Shukla, born on February 25, 1978, in Kamalkedia village of Jharkhand's Palamu district, enlisted in the CRPF as a Constable GD on March 26, 2001.

He served in Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar. He joined the 231 Battalion of the CRPF on August 4, 2022.

On February 11, 2025, while the troops were returning to base (Kamal Post Camp), Shukla, being a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) -trained person, led the party, negotiating the pathwith the help of the Deep Search Metal Detector (DSMD), alerted the troops, but he could not escape the IED himself.

Disregarding his own life safety, Shukla made a supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, saving the lives of other members of the team. (ANI)

