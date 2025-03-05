Mumbai, March 5: Maharashtra Minister of Women and Child Development Aditi Tatkare on Wednesday informed the state council that the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had not said that the government will give monthly aid of Rs 2,100 from the present level of Rs 1,500 to the eligible women beneficiaries of the flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana from the upcoming budget for 2025-26.

“The MahaYuti government had launched the Ladki Bahin Yoajana from July 6 last year with the monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500. The MahaYuti in its Assembly election manifesto did announce to increase the monthly aid to Rs 2,100. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had never said that the revised aid will be announced in the upcoming budget. The election manifesto is for five years,” she said. Ladki Bahin Yojana February 2025 Instalment Date: 8th Instalment Disbursement Begins Today, Know How To Check Bank Balance.

She reiterated that the chief minister had never made a statement that the government will give Rs 2,100 from the upcoming budget. The issue was raised in the upper house by the Shiv Sena UBT legislator Anil Parab who asked the minister when the government will start paying Rs 2,100 to eligible women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

“We talk about the Ladki Bahin Yojana every day. How many sisters are going to be disqualified or why were the criteria not set earlier?” asked Parab. He further asked, “Has the necessary provision been made for this scheme? But how many women have been now excluded? Some women are taking the benefits of both the Namo Shetkari scheme and Ladki Bahin Yojana. This means the government is being cheated.” Ladki Bahin Yojana 8th Installment Date: Women Beneficiaries Likely To Receive February Installment of INR 1,500 From Today, Say Reports.

Parab asked when the government will take action against those who took the benefits under two schemes. “What action will you take against the officials who have wasted government money by giving both the benefits?” he asked.

In her reply, the minister Aditi Tatkare said: “When the registration started in July last year, there were 50 lakh women whose accounts were not Aadhaar seeded. Their seeding process has also been started. As Aadhaar seeded accounts are being made, benefits are being distributed to their accounts. This scheme is for women between 21 and 65 years of age. Every month, many women drop out of the 65 age group, due to which the number of beneficiaries will change. Some women get married and move to other states, due to which the number of beneficiaries also changes.”

The minister said that in August, the government distributed the first instalment to 1.59 crore beneficiaries, in September more than 2.20 crore, in October, 2.33 crore and in November-December 2.45 crore.

She added that there has been no cut in the number of eligible applicants. Tatkare said that the government will disburse the financial aid to beneficiaries for the month of February and March (together Rs 3,000) on March 8, which happens to be the International Women’s Day.

