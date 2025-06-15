Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid solemn tribute to CRPF officer Satyawan Kumar Singh, who was killed in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation on Saturday.

The IED blast took place during the security operation targeting Maoist activity in Odisha's Sundargarh district.

Governor, addressing the press, said, "It's a very painful incident. And we get to know that the incident happened near the border of Jharkhand. In the whole nation, action against Naxalism is going on, and paramilitary forces are working in this direction."

Further, Hemant Soren, speaking to the media, said, "...This incident happened during an operation. In the last several years, big operations have been continuously carried out in Jharkhand and the surrounding states, with great success. We are all saddened by this incident. The government stands with the family of the jawan."

The 34-year-old security personnel was posted at the CRPF 134 Battalion and has sustained injuries after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during a combing operation in a forest.

"Troops of 134 Bn and SOG Odisha conducted an Operation, wherein an IED Blast took place. ASI/GD Satyaban Kumar Singh (34) of 134 Bn sustained injuries in his left leg. The injured person was evacuated to a hospital in Rourkela in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries," CRPF said in a statement.

Earlier, Security forces gunned down four Naxalites, including three women, in an encounter which took place in the hilly area of Pachama Dadar in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, police said on Saturday.

Security forces also recovered a hand grenade, a rocket launcher, a 315 rifle and cartridges, Special DG Naxal, Pankaj Srivastava told ANI over the phone.

"Four Naxalites, including three women, have been neutralised in an encounter which took place in the hilly area of Pachama Dadar of Bithli police station. A hand grenade, a rocket launcher, a 315 rifle and cartridges have been recovered," Special DG Naxal told ANI.

Some Naxalites succeeded in escaping from the encounter site. The search operations for them are underway.

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also confirmed the development, calling it a part of the state's continuing mission to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026. (ANI)

