Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 4 (ANI): Jharkhand Police have released a picture with reward amount of seven wanted militants of banned extremist outfit Peoples' Liberation Front of India (PLFI) including its supremo Dinesh Gope.

PLFI is a splinter group of the banned Communist party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist).

Also Read | COVID-19 Second Wave: Karnataka Mulls Cancelling All Celebrations Between December 20 to January 2 Fearing Coronavirus Resurgence.

According to posters released by the police, these hardcore PLFI militants are Dinesh Gope, Jindan Gudiya, Tilkeshwar Gope aka Rajesh Gope, Awadhesh Kumar, Ajay Purti, Sanichar Surin and Mangra Lugun.

Among them, the supremo Dinesh Gope carries a reward of Rs 25 lakh, Jindan Rs 15 lakh, Tilkeshwar Rs 10 lakh and rest Rs 2 lakh each.

Also Read | Narinder Singh Kapany Dies at 94, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Express Condolence Over Death of India-Born US Scientist in California.

"Please inform the local police if (you) have any information about them as well as their properties. Identity of informers will not be disclosed," read the posters of the police expecting people's cooperation to arrest them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)