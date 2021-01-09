Ranchi, Jan 9 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,16,436 as 207 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Saturday.

The death toll increased to 1,043 after two persons from Ranchi and Dhanbad succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 102, followed by Dhanbad at 29 and East Singhbhum at 17.

Jharkhand now has 1,465 active cases, while 1,13,928 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state conducted 13,870 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)