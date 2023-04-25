Bhubaneswar, Apr 25 (PTI) Seeking a free and fair by-elections to the Jharsuguda assembly seat, the opposition BJP in Odisha on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to transfer 10 police officers.

A delegation of the BJP led by its former state president Samir Mohanty visited the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Bhubaneswar and submitted a memorandum, seeking steps to ensure free and fair voting in Jharsuguda.

The BJP delegation alleged that the transfer orders of 10 police officers were issued on March 18, but they continue to remain in the posts as they were not relieved.

These officers should not be allowed to remain within the jurisdiction of Jharsuguda constituency as they may misuse their positions, the BJP said.

