Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) Two inter-state narcotic smugglers were arrested and 27 kg of poppy was seized from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said.

A police team intercepted a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jakhani chowk, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Woman Gang-Raped in Sugarcane Field in Pilibhit; Case Registered Four Months After Sexual Assault.

Upon its search, 27 kg of poppy packed in three plastic bags, which was being smuggled from Kashmir to Punjab, was seized, they said.

The driver of the truck Sukhdev Singh and his associate Harpreet Singh, both hailing from Kapurthala, Punjab, were arrested, they said.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces 'Anand Marriage Act' for Sikhs To Register Their Marriages.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)