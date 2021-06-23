Srinagar, Jun 23 (PTI) In wake of a spurt in terrorist attacks on police personnel, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday directed officers to revisit the security arrangements in the valley as militants would continue to look for soft targets.

Singh chaired a crime and security meeting of all range DIGs and district SSPs including police districts of the valley at the headquarters to review the police functioning in Kashmir Zone.

Before the commencement of the meeting, the DGP along with all officers of Kashmir Zone paid homage to Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Dar who was killed in a militant attack on Tuesday at Nowgam area of the city.

The DGP said the 2000 batch officer had performed excellently at his places of postings and two minutes of silence was also observed in remembrance of the slain inspector.

During the meeting, the DGP directed the officers to revisit the security arrangements as terrorists would continue to look for soft targets.

He asked the officers to keep an eye on potential trouble mongers and analyse the ground situations on a real-time basis. Singh said the safety of people should be ensured and impressed upon following all standard operating procedures in letter and spirit.

A threadbare discussion was held on general crime work and UA(P) Act cases registered in 2020-21, backlog cases and their disposal, conviction of all crime cases including cases related to terrorism and narcotics.

Besides, the overall security scenario of the Kashmir Zone was also discussed in the meeting.

The DGP said the leadership of the country is appreciative of the work of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

He said the jurisdictional officers must take all measures to improve investigation and disposal of cases by personally monitoring the cases.

He impressed upon the officers that periodic review meetings be held and sensational cases be investigated under the direct supervision of the DIGs along with the district SSPs.

He directed the officers to speed up the disposal of all pending narcotic cases and underlined that the quality of investigation and disposal of these cases needs drastic improvement.

Singh said training expertise, adoption of latest techniques and standard practices would bring improvement in the investigation of cases including those pertaining to cybercrimes which will bring respite to the general public.

He said it must be ensured that investigating officers are imparted training and exposure to standard investigation practices and use of technologies and added that investigation of all pending cases should be completed on merits and the culprits brought to justice.

The DGP directed the officers that the probationer sub-inspectors in their respective districts be trained for investigating cases of serious nature by organising workshops and inviting experts.

Earlier, a presentation was given by the SSP of each district regarding the crime and security scenario in their jurisdiction.

The DGP also visited the family of Dar. He was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Range Amit Kumar and SSP Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary.

Singh expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

He also assured all possible help from the department to his family.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)