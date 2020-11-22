Srinagar, Nov 22 (PTI) The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Sunday announced the seat-sharing formula for the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) polls for which the voting will take place on December 10.

The seat-sharing list was released on the alliance's official Twitter handle.

The list was approved by PAGD president Farooq Abdullah, who is also the chief of the National Conference (NC).

According to the seat-sharing formula, the NC has bagged half of the 16 seats while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will contest on five.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference will contest on two seats and Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement will fight on one seat.

The last day for filing the nominations for the fifth phase of the polls is Monday.

