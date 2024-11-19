Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hamid on Sunday charged at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP for their remarks on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, asserting that even after 2000 years, her identity and contributions cannot be erased from people's hearts.

Addressing an event here to commemorate Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, he accused the BJP of promoting divisive politics to pit communities against each other and said that their "theoretical rhetoric and jingoistic politics will not last much longer.

"We have replied to them on same day. You talk of 1000 years but even if you (BJP) come back after 2000 years, you still cannot erase or diminish the identity and contributions of Indira Gandhi Ji from people's hearts", he said.

The remarks came in response to Shah's recent statement that even if Indira Gandhi returned from heaven, Article 370 would not be restored.

Karra dismissed the home minister's comments as "petty politics," adding that such remarks only highlight the enduring legacy of leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sardar Patel, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

On the BJP's repeated demand for Congress to clarify its stance on Article 370, Karra reiterated that the matter was settled after the Supreme Court verdict.

“We have already made our stance clear and see no need to explain it further every time they ask. Congress owes no explanation to the BJP on this matter,” he added.

Karra recently said in an interview that the issue of Article 370 is settled after verdict of Supreme Court but BJP is raking it for electoral politics.

"After the Supreme Court's verdict on the abrogation of Article 370, the only viable demand left is for 'statehood'. If BJP leaders say it is settled, we also accept that after the Supreme Court's verdict, it is settled. For electoral benefits, you exploit the matter and raise it again and again. That is what Kharge Ji meant", he had told PTI.

Highlighting Indira Gandhi's vision for national unity, Karra quoted her famous speech “Every drop of my blood will be devoted to this country.”

He criticized today's leadership for failing to uphold her ideals, instead promoting divisive narratives and communal strife.

“Leaders in high positions today need to learn from Indira Ji's message on uniting the country with inclusivity and love. Her vision of an inclusive India and faith in diversity is what the nation needs most today,” Karra said.

The former minister emphasized that countless sacrifices have been made by Congress to uphold the integrity and unity of India.

He charged at the BJP for divisive politics and said "Today, divisive politics is being promoted. Fights are being fueled in the name of Hindus and Muslims, brothers are being divided in the name of temples and mosques, and casteism is being encouraged."

He underscored that Indira Gandhi's vision of an inclusive India, rooted in faith in diversity, is the need of the hour to counter such challenges.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of exploiting the Article 370 debate for electoral gains while neglecting the demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress observed the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi with reverence and enthusiasm here. Leaders, party workers, and citizens gathered at various locations to pay tribute to the Iron Lady of India, recalling her immense contributions to the nation's progress and unity.

In Jammu, floral tributes were offered to Indira Gandhi at Indira Chowk and leaders highlighted her decisive leadership, her role in national integration, and her efforts to strengthen India's global standing.

The event emphasized her vision for an inclusive India, which remains a guiding light for the country even today.

