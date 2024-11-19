Mumbai, November 19: Registration for the JEE Mains 2025 (JEE Main 2025) exam is underway, and the last date to submit the application is November 22. Candidates who want to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains or JEE Main) 2025 exam can visit and submit their applications on the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. It must be noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the JEE Main 2025 application correction window on November 26.

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main exam in January 2025 and is unlikely to extend the last date to register for the engineering entrance exam. Candidates who want to make corrections in their application forms can do so from November 26. However, the application correction window will close on November 27 at 11:50 PM. Having said that, candidates will not be able to change all the particulars in the application form. UP Board Exam 2025 Date Sheet: Schedule for UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 Examination Released Online; Check and Download Timetable at upmsp.edu.in.

They will be allowed to change or make corrections to their own name, father’s name or mother’s name. Besides, applicants can change details of Class 10 and Class 12, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category/ PwD and even their signature. Additionally, candidates can add the paper they will be appearing in and change their exam centres based on their address during the correction window period.

According to reports, more than 7.80 lakh students had completed the application process for the JEE Main 2025 exam by Friday evening, November 15. While the registration window is still underway, candidates naturally have questions. To clear their doubts, candidates can check the frequently asked questions (FAQs) for JEE Main Exam 2025 here. BSEB STET 2024 Exam Result Out at secondary.biharboardonline.com: Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Results Out, 70.25% Candidates Pass; Know Steps To Check Scorecards.

The JEE Mains Session 1 exam will be conducted between January 22 and January 31. The Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main will be held in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Urdu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2024 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).