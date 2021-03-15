Jammu, Mar 15 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday took stock of the ongoing Jammu-Akhnoor road widening project and asked officials to expedite work.

He directed the executing agency to use latest technological interventions to ensure time-bound completion of the flyover that is coming up on the road – one of the busiest in Jammu as it caters to local and inter district traffic of Poonch and Rajouri districts and Mughal road, an official statement said.

Sinha ordered concerned officers to take all requisite measures for completion of cleaning and desilting work of Ranbir Canal before Baisakhi and said that immediate desilting of all distributaries should be carried out so that farmers could benefit from timely availability of water, it said.

Take proactive measures to complete the work and results should be visible in a week's time, the Lt Governor instructed the officers, it said.

According to the statement, tenders for the desilting work have been allotted and the work would be completed in time.

Taking note of discharging of municipal waste into the canal, the Lt Governor emphasised on the need for maintaining synergy among concerned departments and executing agencies for laying down a comprehensive mechanism for solid waste management and effective implementation of the canal's cleaning.

