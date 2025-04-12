Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid tributes to Army solider Kuldeep Chand, who laid down his life in the line of duty in Keri-Battal area of Sunderbani during an encounter with terrorists.

"I salute the supreme sacrifice of our Army Braveheart Sub Kuldeep Chand who laid down his life in the line of duty. His valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The entire nation stands firmly with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief," the Governor Sinha said.

Earlier today, the soldier Chand was laid on Saturday, with the wreath laying happening at the Akhnoor area in J-K.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in J-K Assembly, BJP MLA Sunil Sharma condoled the demise of the soldier in Akhnoor and praised the successful encounter of security forces in Chattru forest in

"Our JCO was martyred recently today, before, there was an exchange of fire which took place, and a JCO from Pera was martyred then too. Today, the same group maybe there was an exchange of fire with the terrorists," the J-K LoP said regarding the encounter in Kishtwar.

Earlier today in a post on X, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps paid tribute to the fallen soldier.

"General Officer Commanding (GOC), White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of braveheart Sub Kuldeep Chand of 9 PUNJAB. He laid down his life while gallantly leading a counter-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri-Battal area of Sunderbani on the night of 11 Apr 2025," the post read.

the White Knight Corps had also earlier confirmed that two more Pakistani terrorists were neutralised in the ongoing Operation Chhatru in Kishtwar. The operation has been ongoing for the past four days, with a total of three terrorists killed so far.

Security forces had intensified search and cordon operations after an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua a day earlier.

Multiple surveillance measures and ambushes were set up in the area based on intelligence inputs in a joint operation led by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), sources said. (ANI)

