Maharashtra Autorickshaw Unions Threaten Statewide Agitation Over E-Bike Taxi Policy, Demand Immediate Rollback Citing Threat to Livelihoods

Mumbai, April 12: Maharashtra’s autorickshaw unions have strongly opposed the state government’s plan to launch e-bike taxi services across cities with over 1 lakh population, warning of a statewide protest later this month. Union leader Shashank Rao criticised the move, calling it unilateral and unjust, and demanded an immediate rollback through a letter addressed to Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Rao stated that the government-appointed committee had met with several union leaders who largely opposed e-bike taxis in Mumbai and across the state. “This will lead to uncontrolled proliferation of two-wheelers, many of which may not have yellow transport plates,” he warned. Rao emphasised that bike taxis would directly impact the livelihoods of rickshaw drivers, who mainly cater to short routes and railway station connectivity. Bike Taxis Banned in Karnataka: High Court Orders Complete Ban on Ola, Uber, and Rapido Bike Taxis, Directs State Government to Enforce Suspension Within Six Weeks.

The Auto Rickshaw Driver-Owner Association’s Joint Action Committee has called for a meeting of affiliated unions on April 27, 2025, at 11 am in Mumbai to finalise the course of agitation. The union has cited rising financial stress among drivers post-COVID, adding that the new policy could severely destabilise the sector, which currently has over 4.5 lakh rickshaws in Mumbai and more than 12 lakh statewide. Sahkar Taxi Initiative To Offer Bike, Cab, Auto Services in India To Compete With Ola and Uber; Drivers Can Earn Directly Without Sharing Profits With Big Companies.

While a transport ministry official said e-bike taxis will be an economical option for solo commuters, experts and unions warn of increased traffic congestion and safety issues. Commuters, on the other hand, welcomed the move for its affordability, though many await proper implementation details. The policy allows e-bike taxis with drivers aged 20–50 and includes a female driver option for women passengers, aiming to improve last-mile connectivity.

