Bhaderwah, (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): A large number of tourists thronged Guldanda meadow in Bhaderwah to experience the heavy snowfall on Tuesday.

Bhaderwah has transformed into a winter wonderland, with snowfall charming tourists from Delhi and Haryana who visit this place due to its natural beauty.

Bhaderwah witnessed the season's first spell of snowfall, bringing a fresh wave of excitement among locals and tourism stakeholders alike.

Guldanda, located at an altitude of 9,555 feet on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot highway, was blanketed in snow, transforming the picturesque pass into a winter wonderland.

The first snowfall of the season also touched iconic locations, including Guldanda, Chattergalla Pass, Ashapati glacier, and Kailash peaks, setting the stage for what many hope will be a strong winter tourism season.

Tourists visiting the region were thrilled to witness the live snowfall for the first time. They captured the magical moment and shared their excitement with locals and fellow travellers.

While speaking with the ANI, a tourist said, "Bhaderwah is a great place to visit, and in the first week of October, the whole place is covered under snow; the scenic beauty of this place is very good."

"The fresh snow over Guldanda and the surrounding high-altitude peaks is not just a beautiful sight but also a sign of hope for all of us in the tourism sector," said a local.

These early snowfalls are likely to attract nature lovers, adventure tourists, and photographers to Bhaderwah in the coming weeks.

It is expected to help promote eco-tourism and adventure sports in the valley, often referred to as "Mini Kashmir" due to its stunning landscapes and rich biodiversity. (ANI)

