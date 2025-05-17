Ranchi, May 17 (PTI) Terming Jharkhand government's new excise policy a "script for another scam," state BJP chief Babulal Marandi on Saturday demanded that only one liquor retail shop be allotted per person.

Marandi claimed that the policy was designed to benefit a select few in the state.

The Jharkhand Cabinet on Thursday approved the new excise policy, allowing private players to handle liquor retail sales in the state.

Under the policy, a person can own a maximum of 12 shops in a district and up to 36 shops statewide, with allocations determined through a lottery system.

"This is the third excise policy introduced by the Hemant Soren government during its tenure, and it appears to be another script for a scam. The provision allowing a person or company to handle up to 12 shops in a district suggests the policy was crafted to benefit a select few," Marandi told reporters.

He added that the policy's model would not benefit unemployed youth, small entrepreneurs or rural communities.

"I demand that the government adopt a 'one shop per person' policy to ensure equal opportunity and transparency in liquor trade. This would also generate local employment, as Jharkhand has 1,453 retail liquor stores," Marandi added.

He emphasised that the government should ensure that shops are operated solely by the person who holds the license.

Marandi urged that in scheduled areas, shops be allotted only to tribals.

He also said women, who are involved in selling hadias (rice-based liquor) in the state, should be given priority in allotting shops.

