Ranchi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Jharkhand Congress and the Left parties on Wednesday decided to extend support to the nationwide Grameen Bandh on February 16.

State Congress president Rajesh Thakur directed all district presidents and officials of the party to support the bandh on Friday.

“On the direction of our national president, we have decided to support the bandh in Jharkhand,” Thakur said.

Jharkhand unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) also appealed to the people to make the 'Grameen Bandh' on February 16, a success.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called for the nationwide rural bandh and strike along with the central trade unions.

Thakur claimed that the country is "going through a phase of anarchy" and farmers are on the streets for a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, while the youth of the country are "forced to stage demonstrations for employment and the future of lakhs of youth is at "stake" with the 'Agniveer' scheme.

Thakur also said that the Congress stands by the steps taken by the country's farmers against alleged injustice.

The Haryana Police lobbed tear gas shells at farmers from Punjab at the Shambhu border between the two states as thousands of protesters stayed put there on Wednesday, the second day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march.

There was a similar standoff at the Data Singhwala-Khanauri border in Haryana's Jind district, with police barricades stopping farmers from travelling to Delhi on their tractor-trolleys.

The Haryana government on Tuesday extended the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS and dongle services in seven districts, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa, till February 15.

The "Delhi Chalo' March has been called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political).

