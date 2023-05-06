Jammu, May 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party working president P K Ganju joined the Democratic Progressive Azad Party here on Saturday along with his supporters, a DPAP leader said.

DPAP chairman and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad warmly welcomed Ganju, JKNPP spokesperson S Bali and their supporters into the party fold and said their joining would further strengthen the party.

Earlier on April 19, JKNPP general secretary Anita Thakur had joined the DPAP along with her supporters.

DPAP Jammu president Jugal Kishore Sharma said prominent political activists joining the Azad-led party indicates that it is growing fast in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said social activist Shivita of Marh constituency of Jammu along with a large number of women also joined the DPAP.

