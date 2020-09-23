New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) "You have become hero of the Zero Hour", Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla while appreciating him for conducting proceedings of the House during the challenging time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Recalling his earlier days as a parliamentarian, Joshi said a new MP would consider herself fortunate to get an opportunity to raise a matter during the Zero Hour.

Also Read | Suresh Angadi Dies of COVID-19, Say Reports; Union MoS Was Hospitalised at Delhi AIIMS.

Getting even one chance to speak during the Zero Hour was a "big thing", he said.

"...you have become hero of the Zero Hour. You give opportunity to everyone. Everyone is happy," Joshi said.

Also Read | India’s Private Airlines Appeal Supreme Court Not to Make Refunds Mandatory, Fear Airlines May Collapse.

During the Zero Hour, members raise issues of public importance in the House.

He praised the speaker along with Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for making special arrangements to conduct business during difficult times.

The speaker said he gives time to everybody to speak.

The minister also said MPs followed the protocol established by the chair for members.

Joshi said about 3,000-4,000 people remain present in the Parliament during sessions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)