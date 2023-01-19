New Delhi, January 19: Regulator Irdai on Thursday asked insurance companies to take steps for expeditious settlement of claims of loss to property due to subsidence and landslides in the calamity-affected areas in Uttarakhand.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has issued the circular for general insurers in wake of subsidence in Joshimath town of Chamoli district and subsequent evacuation and demolition of properties which have developed cracks. Joshimath Land Subsidence: Uttarakhand Government To Allow Board Students To Pick Exam Centre of Choice.

"As you are aware, subsidence and landslide have caused loss to property in some areas in the State of Uttarakhand. There is an urgent need for the general insurers to take immediate steps to mitigate the hardships of the affected insured population by ensuring immediate registration and settlement of eligible claims," it said. Joshimath Land Subsidence: Holy City Declared ‘Unsafe To Live’, Disaster-Affected Areas Evacuated.

Irdai has asked the insurers to nominate a senior officer at the company level who would act as a Nodal Officer in the affected districts of Uttarakhand. The nodal officer would be coordinating the receipt, processing, and settlement of all eligible claims.

Insurers have also been asked to engage adequate number of surveyors immediately as required and, if need be, consider engaging surveyors from neighboring areas as well.

"We request you (insurance companies) to take urgent steps for expeditious settlement of claims in the affected areas and maintain the details of the same," the Irdai's circular said.

Meanwhile, crack meters installed in the damaged houses of Joshimath have registered no further widening of cracks in the last three days, but water discharge from an underground channel near J P Colony has shot up again to 150 litre per minute, a senior official said on Thursday.

Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj said an inquiry will be conducted to find out how multi-storey buildings were allowed to be constructed in Joshimath which has been sinking for at least 20 years.

